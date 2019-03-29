Cops arrest 5 after raid on illegal cannabis store in downtown Hamilton

Joint police forces shut down yet another illegal cannabis dispensary in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police along with Hamilton police and the province’s cannabis enforcement team executed a search warrant at a pot shop located on James Street North.

Officers seized cannabis, shatter and edibles, as well as cash and a motor vehicle.

READ MORE: More Hamilton cannabis dispensaries shutting down voluntarily, police say

Three men and two women, aged 23 to 59, were taken into custody for possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and released with a future court date.

Hamilton police have been shutting down several cannabis dispensaries in the city. New powers came into effect Jan. 1 allowing officers to change the locks, put an alarm on the premises and use other security techniques to ensure the businesses stay closed.

With files from Don Mitchell

WATCH: Toronto cafe owner suing province for $1.1 million over lost cannabis license