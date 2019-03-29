N.B. premier commits to entering binding arbitration with nursing home workers, but under conditions

The provincial government has committed to entering into binding arbitration with New Brunswick nursing home staff, but under conditions.

The move comes on the heels of a motion Thursday night from opposition parties that fell flat.

The motion was put on the floor by the Liberals but the Green Party and People’s Alliance were on side, until People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin tried to make amendments.

“We’re not talking about specifics in terms of wages and that sort of thing we’re talking about parameters that all parties can agree on to make the binding arbitration move forward,” Austin said.

Friday, the premier announced he was willing to do just that, in a statement explaining that his government would be looking to impose conditions similar to that of similar jobs in the public and private sectors.

“We’ll get an agreement, I’m confident that we’ll get an agreement,” said Blaine Higgs.

“I’m anxious to get it done because it’s been going on too long. And we’re meeting, we’re still having meetings.”

But imposing rules on arbitration isn’t something the union is in agreement with.

“They’re coming through with modifications or conditions and those conditions are taking away the integrity of binding arbitration.” said Sharon Teare, the president of New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.

Contract talks have broken down between the employer and CUPE’s 4,100 nursing home workers, who have been trying to strike for weeks. The battle has been in and out of court, with the union staging demonstrations across the province.

The government is seeking a court order to prevent a strike and a decision on that is expected on April 17. Until then, workers can’t walk off the job.