Consumer
March 29, 2019 5:05 pm

Sharp jump in London, Ont. gas prices expected in April

By and 980 CFPL

File photo.

Tom Merton via Getty Images/FILE
A A

You’ll have to reach a little further into your wallet to pay for gas starting Monday.

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, says the first bump coming Monday will lift prices across all of Ontario by five cents.

READ MORE: Gas prices in Hamilton expected to hit $1.35 per litre


Story continues below

“At midnight Sunday night, the federal Liberal carbon tax kicks in and that is good for a five-cent net wholesale price increase,” he explained.

“I say wholesale net because a lot of people are going to tell me, ‘Well, I bought it for $1.08 when it’s $1.19 everywhere else.’ That $1.08 would effectively become $1.13 and that $1.19 would become $1.24, so it doesn’t really matter where you are.”

Once you get comfortable seeing that number around the city, McTeague says there will be a second, more expensive increase in the middle of April because of the switch-over from winter to summer gasoline.

“That will add yet another 10 cents a litre to the price of fuel. So, you’re paying $1.19, $1.18 right now, look for a net 10 cent a litre increase by the 15th of April,” he said.

“And that doesn’t include what I think the market is about to do: break out with another five to eight cents a litre in the month of April heading towards May.”

READ MORE: Gas prices likely to rise in ‘wild, bumpy’ 2019, fuel expert says

McTeague says a pinch at the pumps is being felt everywhere, in part due to strong demand in the United States and a tightening of the oil supply across the globe.

“We’re up 20 cents a litre since the beginning of the year, we’re probably heading up another 15 before Memorial Day long weekend. So the new normal for us in London? Look for $1.35 at top end, $1.25 at low end.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada gas prices
Carbon Tax
Dan McTeague
Federal carbon tax
Gas Prices
GasBuddy
Liberal carbon tax
London Gas Prices
Ontario gas prices

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.