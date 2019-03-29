Mueller report expected to be released in full next month: U.S. attorney general

Congress could get a chance to see Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report within weeks.

In a letter to lawmakers, U.S. attorney general William Barr said he expects the report to be release in mid-April, if not sooner, after necessary redactions have been completed.

He said Mueller’s full report into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is nearly 400 pages long.

Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller’s findings on Sunday, saying Mueller found the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russian government. He said Mueller chose not to make a determination on whether Donald Trump’s actions constituted obstruction of justice, leaving that in the hands of the attorney general.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

