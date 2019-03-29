Military training in Hamilton this weekend

A local army reserve unit is conducting urban training in Hamilton this weekend.

From Friday until Sunday, Canadian Armed Forces personnel from 31 Service Battalion will be conducting a series of domestic training operation scenarios in the city.

Activities will include convoy driving, armed patrol and notional vehicle breakdowns/recovery in various urban environments and landscapes.

They will take place in the vicinity of the Canadian Forces Reserve Barracks, Valley Park Community Centre, Ancaster Fairgrounds, Hillfield College, King Road Dog Park, the Clappison Corners Walmart, Bayfront Park, and the National Warplane Museum.

All military personnel participating will be in possession of unloaded service rifles but they will not be in possession of pyrotechnics or ammunition of any kind.

In the interest of public safety, residents are asked to avoid interacting with personnel and equipment involved and to use extra caution around military vehicles.