March 29, 2019 2:40 pm

15-year-old Malahide boy faces charge in connection with animal deaths

By Staff 980 CFPL

A 15-year-old boy appeared in court in St. Thomas on Tuesday in connection with an animal cruelty case.

Elgin OPP say a 15-year-old boy is facing a charge of cruelty to animals.

The youth, from Malahide, was arrested on Monday, March 25 and appeared in court in St. Thomas on Tuesday, March 26 for a bail hearing.

Officers say the teen’s alleged offence has to do with killing animals.

Now that the case is before the courts, investigators say they’re unable to share further details.

