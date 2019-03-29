15-year-old Malahide boy faces charge in connection with animal deaths
Elgin OPP say a 15-year-old boy is facing a charge of cruelty to animals.
The youth, from Malahide, was arrested on Monday, March 25 and appeared in court in St. Thomas on Tuesday, March 26 for a bail hearing.
Officers say the teen’s alleged offence has to do with killing animals.
Now that the case is before the courts, investigators say they’re unable to share further details.
