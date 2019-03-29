Nova Chemicals HQ in Calgary evacuated as RCMP investigate threat to plant near Red Deer

A second Nova Chemicals facility in as many days was the centre of a police investigation, as employees were filed out of the downtown Calgary office building Friday as officers investigated a suspicious package.

The Calgary Police Service received a call just before 9 a.m. Friday about a suspicious package along the transit corridor of 7 Ave S.W. between 9 and 10 streets in the downtown core.

The area was closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, police said.

Calgary Transit operations were also impacted. Shuttle buses were sent to carry passengers between the Kerby, Sunnyside and City Hall stations.

#CTRiders good news, we are being allowed to run the #RedLine CTrains on 7 Av again. #BlueLine CTrains are still traveling only as far as City Hall from the NE and Kerby from the West, but you can then transfer on to the #RedLine to go further along 7 Av. pic.twitter.com/n5iuESsr1T — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) March 29, 2019

The Calgary evacuation came one day after a threat was made Thursday against the Nova Chemicals plant near Joffre. As of 10 a.m. Friday, police were still on scene investigating what— if any — risk existed.

As of noon on Friday, it wasn’t known if the two incidents were linked.

RCMP did not provide details of the Joffre threat but said it needed to be investigated. Mounties did say the concern was for the plant itself, not the public.

Police did not say what kind of resources had been deployed to investigate the threat.

“RCMP take matters such as this very seriously and have taken appropriate action to determine the validity of the threat and ensure the safety of employees and area residents,” Cpl. Chris Warren said in a statement.

The plant, located about 21 kilometres east of Red Deer, is one the largest ethylene and polyethylene production complexes in the world and employs more than 700 people.

Global News reached out to Nova Chemicals on Friday for more information on the Calgary incident as well as how the threat has affected operations at the Joffre facility.

In a statement, the company said it was working with police but given it’s an ongoing investigation, was unable to comment further on the situation.