Lethbridge Hurricanes drop Game 4 as Calgary Hitmen tie playoff series

It’s down to a best-of-three as the Lethbridge Hurricanes fell 5-2 in Calgary on Thursday night and the Hitmen evened up their first-round WHL playoff series to make it two games apiece.

For the second straight game, the Hurricanes fell behind early. Riley Stotts opened the scoring for Calgary just 3:28 into the first period.

Lethbridge would tie the game at 1:36 of the second period courtesy of a goal from Jake Elmer.

Calgary’s James Malm and the Hurricanes’ Logan Barlage would exchange tallies midway through the frame to make it a 2-2 tie through 40 minutes.

The Hitmen pulled away in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals. Calgary forward Josh Prokop netted the game winner at the 1:44 mark of the final period. Vladislav Yeryomenko and Luke Coleman recorded insurance markers for the Hitmen.

The Hurricanes held a 39-to-35 edge in shots on Thursday but finished just one for five with the man advantage.

The series now shifts back to Lethbridge for Game 5, which will take place at the Nicholas Sheran Ice Centre on Saturday night.

Game 6 will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Sunday afternoon.

