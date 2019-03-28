Stars rally for shootout win over Edmonton Oilers

Anton Khudobin made 40 saves as the Dallas Stars edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in a shootout Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl registered his 100th point of the season 4:59 into the game when he banged in a pass from Connor McDavid just seconds after an Oilers power play expired.

Early in the second period, McDavid scored a goal for the ages. Cutting in for the right side, he put the puck behind his left skate, moved his stick under his left leg, lifted the leg off the ice and flicked a shot past Khudobin for this 40th goal of the season. Dallas came back with a power-play goal from Alexander Radulov to cut the Oilers’ lead to 2-1.

Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen tied it 7:47 into the third, wristing in a shot from the slot with Jamie Benn providing a screen.

The Oilers’ Oscar Klefbom went in alone 40 seconds into overtime but couldn’t beat Khudobin on the backhand.

The Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Stars’ Tyler Seguin scored in the opening three rounds of the shootout. Dallas Benn ended it with a goal to close out the fifth round.

The Oilers (34-34-9) outshot the Stars 42-22. They’ll host Anaheim Saturday night.