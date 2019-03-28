Vancouver could see record-breaking cruise season

More than a million cruise ship passengers are expected to visit Vancouver over the next several months, contributing to what could be another record-breaking year for the city’s cruise industry.

“We always look forward to the start of cruise season, but this year is especially exciting as we expect to welcome a record-number of passengers,” Carmen Ortega, manager of trade development of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said.

According to a release from the Port of Vancouver, officials expect a 21 per cent increase in passengers compared to last year, which would set an all-time record for cruise passengers through Canada Place.

“We’ve re-designed the ground transportation area to improve passenger flow, reconfigured the terminal to expand passenger processing areas,” Ortega said.

On top of improvements to the berths at Canada Place, the port authority has made changes to how passengers will be managed.

The Emerald Princess will kick-off the cruise ship season Friday morning, bringing with her just over 3,300 passengers to the city.

The first of 41 ships from 24 cruise lines to be visiting Canada Place this season, the Emerald Princess will arrive at 7 a.m. before leaving for Victoria at 9 a.m.

Each ship that visits Canada Place generates an average of nearly $3 million in direct activity to the local economy, according to the Port of Vancouver.

The final cruise ship will depart on Nov. 1.

The cruise ship industry provides nearly 7,000 jobs across Canada and adds $840 million to national GDP.