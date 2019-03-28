Bombers sign U.S. wide receiver Parks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced another signing.

Wide receiver Dennis Parks, 25, was signed by the club on Thursday.

A native of San Antonio, Tex., Parks recorded 97 receptions for 1,507 yards and eight touchdowns over a 46-game college career with Rice University, which included being named an All-Conference USA selection as a punt returner.

After his college career, Parks signed with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and later with the Cleveland Browns.

