Peachland’s only doctor’s office is closing

Thousands of Peachland, B.C. residents will soon have to travel much further to see their doctors.

That’s because the community’s only doctor’s office, the Beach Avenue Medical Clinic, is closing Thursday.

The doctor that owns the clinic and serves as its medical director is retiring at the end of this month, and the none of the four other doctors who worked the the clinic are able to take up the medical director role.

Instead, they’ve decided to move their practices to other neighbouring communities, leaving Peachland without an operating doctor’s office.

All the clinic’s 8-thousand patients will still have a family doctor.

Patients will be able to travel to see their physician at the doctors’ new locations.

There is a sliver of good news for those Peachland residents hoping to see a doctor’s office return to their community, though.

The clinic building will remain set up as a doctor’s office so a new doctor can hopefully be recruited to takeover the space.

