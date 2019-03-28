Dingoes coming to Saskatoon zoo

Two dingo pups will soon call Saskatoon home.

The Saskatoon zoo is working with the Australian Dingo Foundation and the Oakvale Wildlife Park in Australia to bring two dingo pups to the zoo this spring.

Zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith said arrangements are being finalized for the pups to start their trip to Saskatoon.

“This is a great opportunity for us to bring some exciting new animals to Saskatoon, allowing visitors of all ages to meet dingoes, most likely for the first time,” Sinclair-Smith said Thursday in a statement.

“It is also a great way to enhance our conservation, research, and education opportunities at the zoo.”

Dingoes are considered Australia’s wild dog, although truly pure dingoes are extremely rare due to interbreeding with domestic and feral dogs brought to the continent by European settlers.

They can weigh up to 14 kilograms and their coats are commonly golden yellow with white markings on their chest, feet and tail tip.

Their diet mainly consists of wallabies and kangaroos, but they will also pursue small game such as rabbits and rodents, and eat fruits and plants.

The two dingoes coming to Saskatoon will make their home at the previous wolf enclosure across from the Meerkat House.