Nelson House hit-and-run victim identified as local father of 10

Thompson RCMP have identified a Nelson House man killed in a vehicle-pedestrian collision last Friday and are treating his death as a hit-and-run.

The victim, identified by police as Solomon McDonald, 41, was struck on Provincial Road 391 in an early-morning incident and left for dead by the driver, who remains unknown.

Police are asking for the community’s help in their ongoing investigation.

“Solomon was a father of ten, with seven children under the age of 12. His children, his parents and his spouse are all grieving this tragedy,” said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

“We believe someone witnessed the vehicle hitting Solomon or may have information about what happened the night of March 22.

“We’re urging anyone with information to come forward and speak with the RCMP.”

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with useful information about the incident, is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online.

Highway 391 will be temporarily closed Thursday between 2:45 and 4:15 p.m. for a vigil organized by the family. RCMP will be diverting traffic.

