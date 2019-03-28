Online tool launched to help oil and gas workers find jobs in Calgary’s tech sector

There’s a new way for displaced oil and gas workers in Calgary to look for a job.

Calgary Economic Development (CED) has launched an online tool that helps Calgarians find employment opportunities in the tech sector.

Many who have worked in oil and gas already have some relevant skills that would be applicable in technology-focused roles, but require more training before they’d be able to transition to the industry.

Using the new calgaryupskill.ca website, job-seekers can learn what education they would need to close the gap and qualify for tech jobs.

“There is a skills gap that needs to addressed if Calgary wants to take its rightful place in the new economy and lead the industrial transformation,” CED president and CEO Mary Moran said in a news release.

The website, which launched Wednesday, follows a study CED conducted in collaboration with the Communications Technology Council (ICTC) that examined the most in-demand digital occupations in the city and their required skill sets.

“This is a unique and pivotal initiative for narrowing the skills gap and preparing the workforce for fast growth sectors in Calgary,” ICTC president and CEO Namir Anani said.