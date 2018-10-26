Canada
October 26, 2018 10:54 am
Updated: October 26, 2018 12:06 pm

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi pitches Vancouver high-tech firms on moving across the Rockies

By and Global News

WATCH: Naheed Nenshi makes an offer that some might find hard to refuse because of the high cost of housing in Metro Vancouver. John Hua reports.

A A

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi made a quick trip to the West Coast Thursday to pitch Vancouver high-tech companies and talent on relocating to Calgary.

“We are actually bringing customers to Vancouver tech companies. Bringing big Calgary companies here to say ‘Hey we have some problems do you have some solutions?'” he said Thursday.  “I would love to build more links between Calgary and Vancouver in that way and the other one is we are here to steal your children.”

Story continues below

Nenshi said Calgary has plenty to offer and the cost of living is much cheaper than Vancouver.

READ MORE: Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi keeping B.C. premier on the hook for Trans Mountain purchase price tag

“And there is really two pitches here. Pitch number one is if you are excited about building something, not just your own business but also building a new tech ecosystem,” he said. “Number two is in a place with a super high quality of life.  We were just ranked by the Economist as the best city in North  America in which to live, just ahead of Vancouver.”

However, Nenshi’s presence did nothing to ease the tension that already exists over pipelines with B.C Premier John Horgan.

“If the mayor of Calgary wants to come and poach people I think that speaks to a lack of an economic development strategy at home,” Horgan said.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi
calgary mayor visits vancouver
High-tech jobs
high-tech jobs calgary
high-tech jobs vancouver
Naheed Nenshi
Vancouver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News