Tips for Manitobans to prevent damage due to flooding

With flooding along the Red River expected to reach and even surpass 2009 levels, and moderate flooding anticipated along the Souris and Assiniboine rivers, many people in Manitoba are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“Studies we have done on emotional impact and the long lasting effects it has on people is really shocking,” said Larry Freiburger of AET Group Inc.

While some flooding may be inevitable, there are ways homeowners in the flood zone or those who live near rising rivers can reduce the damage caused by water.

Preparing the outside of your home:

“You need to keep water flowing away from your house. Have extensions on your leaf troughs, and any water is flowing away,” said Freiburger.

“It’s a good idea to have a path for the water to go, like a swale, so it can get to storm drains. That’s the way you keep from water building up around your house,” he added.

Preparing inside your home:

“You want to want to make sure you have equipment inside your home that’s working. A sump pump is something you want to be testing and making sure it works and it’s ejecting outside,” said Freiburger.

“Make sure your floor drains are clear so water can flow away. If you do have any valuables, get them out,” he added.

Freiburger suggests, whenever possible, keeping valuables at a higher level.

However, if moving items to higher ground is not an option, store anything in a basement or crawl-space — that you don’t want damaged — in water-tight containers.

Keys to remember:

Ensure water is able to drain away from your home in a free manner. Have equipment ready and tested to pump any water that may reach your home. Have a portable pump if a sump pump isn’t installed.

More resources on home flooding prevention can be found here.

