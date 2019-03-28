Outgoing president Amit Chakma tops Sunshine List for Western University

Western University’s outgoing president tops a lengthy list of employees who earned more than $100,000 dollars in 2018.

President and vice-chancellor Amit Chakma made $484,000 last year — one of three employees at the university to make more than $400,000.

Vice-dean Carcy C.H. Cheng was the next-highest earner at $460,375, followed by professor Stephen Williamson, who made $423,550 last year.

After deciding not to seek a third term as president, Chakma’s tenure ends June 30.

The university’s Sunshine List spans more than 27 pages, with roughly 14,000 names. There were 14 people who made more than $300,000 in 2018.

Provincial legislation requires public institutions to disclose which employees earn more than $100,000 in a year.

