Man charged with assault at downtown Peterborough bus terminal

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault following an incident at a downtown bus terminal on Wednesday night.

Peterborough Police Service say around 9 p.m. at the Simcoe Street terminal, an argument broke out between the accused and the male victim who are known to each other.

Police received reports that the accused struck the victim several times in the face. Witnesses and bus terminal staff called police to report the incident.

Officers attended and as a result of the investigation, Mark Richard Norabuena, 35, of Dumble Avenue, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

