Cocaine seized, 3 arrested in drug probe in Peterborough: police

Three people face drug-related charges following a police investigation which resulted in the seizure of cocaine and cash.

On Tuesday, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s ICAD (Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug) Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a McDonnell Street residence.

Upon entering the residence, officers located three men. During the search warrant, officers located and seized items including several ounces of suspected cocaine, approximately $10,000 in cash cellular devices, drug paraphernalia and weigh scales.

Justin Allan Hartley, 38, of McDonnel Street of Peterborough, along with Hakeem Dequan King, 24, of Marsh Lane, Ajax, and Jahvon Elijah Benjamin, 18, of Conacher Drive, Kingston, were arrested and each were charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Hartley additionally faces two counts of trafficking a Schedule I substance.

All three accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

