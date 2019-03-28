Canada
March 28, 2019 8:04 am

Trudeau meets with seniors in N.S., N.B. to highlight budget provisions

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Halifax.

A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with seniors in Halifax this morning as he makes a quick swing through the region to talk about pharmacare and the federal budget.

Trudeau also plans to make a stop later in the day in St. Stephen, N.B., where he will again meet with seniors and outline highlights in the fiscal plan.

READ MORE: Canada’s national pharmacare should include a national drug agency and formulary: report

The prime minister was to visit the Northwood retirement home in Halifax at 9:30 a.m. and outline the government’s progress on implementing national pharmacare.

Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan, who represents the local riding of South Shore-St. Margarets, was scheduled to accompany Trudeau.

WATCH: Trudeau outlines the federal budget housing benefits

He is also scheduled to meet with seniors at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen at about 2:30 p.m. local time.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s fourth federal budget contained a variety of pre-election goodies, including many directed at seniors, though advocacy groups say it doesn’t go far enough in protecting members of private-sector pensions.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Federal Budget
federal politics
Justin Trudeau
New Brunswick
Nova Scotia
Pharmacare
politics
Prime Minister
trudeau

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.