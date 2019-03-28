Trudeau meets with seniors in N.S., N.B. to highlight budget provisions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with seniors in Halifax this morning as he makes a quick swing through the region to talk about pharmacare and the federal budget.

Trudeau also plans to make a stop later in the day in St. Stephen, N.B., where he will again meet with seniors and outline highlights in the fiscal plan.

The prime minister was to visit the Northwood retirement home in Halifax at 9:30 a.m. and outline the government’s progress on implementing national pharmacare.

Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan, who represents the local riding of South Shore-St. Margarets, was scheduled to accompany Trudeau.

He is also scheduled to meet with seniors at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen at about 2:30 p.m. local time.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s fourth federal budget contained a variety of pre-election goodies, including many directed at seniors, though advocacy groups say it doesn’t go far enough in protecting members of private-sector pensions.