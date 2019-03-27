‘Thank you for your donation’: Trudeau to protester over First Nation mercury poisoning at fundraiser

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted by protesters who hoped to draw his attention to mercury contamination in the First Nation communities of Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong during a Liberal fundraiser in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The prime minister’s response?

“Thank you for your donation.”

That was according to a video posted to Twitter that showed Trudeau delivering a speech during the Laurier Club event at the luxury Omni King Edward Hotel.

Laurier Club members are considered high-end Liberal donors who must contribute a minimum of $1,500 in order to join the ranks.

“Mr. Trudeau, people at Grassy Narrows are suffering from mercury poisoning. You committed to addressing this crisis,” a protester could be heard saying as she held up a banner calling on the prime minister to compensate people within the community.

The protester was subsequently ushered away. That’s when Trudeau addressed her directly.

“Thank you for being here, thank you for your donation tonight. I really appreciate it,” he said, to laughs, applause and cheers from the audience.

The prime minister then continued: “As you know, the Liberal Party is filled with different perspectives and different opinions, and we respect them all.”

Another protester, still in the audience, then said off-camera: “If it was your family that’s been waiting for 500 days, if your family was suffering from mercury poisoning, what would you do? If it was your family, would you accept it? Would you accept 500 days for one per cent?”

A Facebook event promoting the protest alleged that Trudeau is “failing to help Grassy Narrows, a key test of his ‘commitment’ to meaningful relationships with First Nations and to a healthy environment.”

The event post said that in November 2017, then-minister of Indigenous services Jane Philpott had “promised to build and operate a Mercury Survivors Home and Care Center in Grassy Narrows.”

However, 500 days have passed since that commitment, and “only one per cent of the cost to build the facility has flowed and the project has stalled.”

The event post went on to say that all but six per cent of Grassy Narrows people have received “no compensation for the intense impacts of the ongoing mercury crisis on their health, culture and livelihood.

“Instead of getting the support they need, they face chronic denial as they live with deep poverty and severe food insecurity.”

Philpott, who has since left the Liberal cabinet, indeed pledged federal funding to the Grassy Narrows First Nation to fund a treatment centre to help people suffering the effects of mercury contamination.

Mercury contamination has been an issue in the area for half a century, after a paper mill located in Dryden, Ont., dumped thousands of kilograms of mercury into the English-Wabigoon river system in the 1960s.

“This is what they need and should have, and we are very happy to support them in it,” Philpott said at the time.

A health survey published by the Grassy Narrows First Nation last year showed that the health of people there was “significantly worse” than other First Nations in Canada.

The community had fewer elders, and this survey suggested that people there were dying prematurely.

The Supreme Court of Canada has said it will hear a case over whether Ontario’s provincial government can force Weyerhaeuser Co. and Resolute Forest Products to clean the former mill site in Dryden.

The provincial government had ordered them to clean the site in 2011, but they claimed they had received indemnity.

An Ontario Superior Court judge found in the companies’ favour in 2016, but the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned that ruling.

The government has also been handing out mercury disability payments to over 200 people in the Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong communities.

Global News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment on Trudeau’s remarks.

—With files from Mercedes Stephenson and the Canadian Press