British Parliament says ‘nay’ to 8 different Brexit options

British lawmakers have voted on eight different possible Brexit options, but none received the majority support that would clarify the U.K.’s course.

Parliament is trying to find an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice-rejected EU divorce deal.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday on options that included leaving the European Union without a deal, staying in the bloc’s customs union and single market, putting any EU divorce deal to a public referendum, and cancelling Brexit if the prospect of a no-deal departure gets close.

The strongest support was for a plan to stay in a customs union with the bloc after Brexit, which was defeated by eight votes: 272-264.

Lawmakers plan to narrow the list of options down and hold more votes on Monday.

Britain has until April 12 to find a new plan — or crash out of the EU without a deal.

Here are the results of the indicative votes on Wednesday

B) Leave the EU on April 12 without a deal. DEFEATED 400-160

D) Common Market 2.0 – An enhanced Norway-style deal which would include membership of the EU’s single market as well as a customs arrangement with the EU. DEFEATED 283-188

H) Remain a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) and reapply to join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). DEFEATED 377-65

J) A Brexit deal which must include, as a minimum, a commitment to negotiate a permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs Union with the EU. DEFEATED 272-264

K)Opposition Labour Party plan for a close economic relationship with the EU including a comprehensive customs union and close alignment with the Single Market. DEFEATED 307-237

L) Revocation to avoid no deal – Revoking Article 50 if parliament does not consent to leaving without a deal. DEFEATED 293-184

M) Confirmatory referendum to approve Brexit deal before it is ratified by parliament. DEFEATED 295-268

O) Contingent preferential arrangements — A managed ‘no-deal’ process in the event an exit agreement with the EU is not reached. DEFEATED 422-139

With files from Reuters