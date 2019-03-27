Wage gap continues to affect sports world: female sports expert

It’s a conversation that has been ongoing for years. Much like many workplaces in Canada, women in sports are paid less than their male counterparts.

Andrea Katz with Fit Communications in Winnipeg, says it could possibly be because they aren’t getting the same amount of coverage as men.

“About 4.7 per cent of all sports coverage is females in sports,” Katz said. “That’s 95 per cent for males, so that’s obviously a major issue.”

But just having more viewers doesn’t guarantee more pay.

In curling, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final between Rachel Homan’s Ontario rink and Chelsea Carey’s Team Alberta was watched by an average 762,000 viewers, while the Tim Horton’s Brier final saw 659,000 viewers. The women’s champions were paid $32,000, compared to the men’s champions, who were paid $70,000.

Katz thinks more can be done by business to sponsor more female athletes.

“That way, the purses can increase and the athletes can make a more equal pay,” she said.

While the coverage and money might not be equal at the moment, Katz says that shouldn’t discourage female athletes from playing the sports they love.

–With files from The Canadian Press