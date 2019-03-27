Police seek dashcam footage after alleged East Vancouver assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Police are asking for the public’s help after an alleged assault in East Vancouver left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Vancouver police say a 64-year-old man was walking along Euclid Avenue near Tyne Street around 10 p.m. Saturday when he was attacked.

Two people rushed to help the victim, who was sent to hospital.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene and was arrested later that night. He has been released pending further investigation, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is looking for dashcam footage filmed in an area bordered by Tyne Street to the west, Aberdeen Street to the east, Crowley Drive to the north and Euclid Avenue to the south between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on March 23.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.