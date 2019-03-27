Almost 4,000 City of Ottawa employees made the Sunshine List in 2018: government

The government of Ontario released its annual public sector salary disclosure on Wednesday and 3,829 City of Ottawa employees made the list.

The disclosure is a list of employees who work for organizations that receive funding from the province that made over $100,000. The list is colloquially known as the “sunshine list.”

This year 396 more city of Ottawa employees were added to the list over last year.

Topping the list again this year was city manager Steve Kanellakos, who made $353,443.71 in 2018. A little over $11,000 more than his salary in 2017.

The top five highest paid city of Ottawa employees all made over $250,000 in 2018:

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau – $292,387.07

OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi – $284,858.58

City Treasurer and General Manager of Corporate Services Marian Simulik – $264,851.60

Firefighter Jason Burd – $317,408.77

Bordeleau is set to retire this year and Simulik plans to retire in 2020.

Janice Burelle, who also made the list at #13, is also set to retire by the end of April.

As a result of these retirements, the city has decided to divide up some of their responsibilities and combine two departments, which was approved by council on Wednesday.

Topping the list for the entire province was Ontario Power Generation CEO Jeffrey Lyash, who made over $1.7 million in 2018.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires organizations that receive public funding from the province to make public the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year. The disclosure is released every year by March 31.

The list is posted online and is open to the public.

