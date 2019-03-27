Canada
March 27, 2019 1:33 pm

Hamilton’s first Peregrine Falcon egg of 2019 laid atop the Sheraton Hotel

By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Community Peregrine Project says the falcon couple, Lily and Ossie, were spotted mating back on St. Patrick's Day, so more eggs are possible.

Hamilton Community Peregrine Project
A A

The first Peregrine Falcon egg of 2019 has been laid atop the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Hamilton.

READ MORE: Canadian Forces training halted by baby falcons

The egg was photographed by the Hamilton Community Peregrine Project on Monday.

It says the falcon couple, Lily and Ossie, were spotted mating back on St. Patrick’s Day, so more eggs are possible.

This marks the 5th year the same nest site has been used by the pair.

The normal incubation period for Peregrine eggs is 35 days so hatching could occur as soon as May 1, 2019.

Last year, four male chicks were born, tagged and named after local parks: Lawrence, Ainslie, Gage and Lisgar .

READ MORE: One of Hamilton’s baby falcons has died

The Peregrine Falcon is one of Canada’s most well-known species at risk.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
atrisk
Babies
Eggs
Falcon
HamOnt
Hatch
Mating
Nest
Peregrine
Season
Sheraton
species

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.