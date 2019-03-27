Hamilton’s first Peregrine Falcon egg of 2019 laid atop the Sheraton Hotel

The first Peregrine Falcon egg of 2019 has been laid atop the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Hamilton.

The egg was photographed by the Hamilton Community Peregrine Project on Monday.

It says the falcon couple, Lily and Ossie, were spotted mating back on St. Patrick’s Day, so more eggs are possible.

This marks the 5th year the same nest site has been used by the pair.

The normal incubation period for Peregrine eggs is 35 days so hatching could occur as soon as May 1, 2019.

Last year, four male chicks were born, tagged and named after local parks: Lawrence, Ainslie, Gage and Lisgar .

The Peregrine Falcon is one of Canada’s most well-known species at risk.

Spotted atop @SheratonYHM – the first peregrine falcon egg of 2019's nesting season! Spring is officially in the air, folks! 🌷 #HamiltonFalconWatch #HamiltonCommunityPeregrineProject pic.twitter.com/lAcR5HAtSk — Sheraton Hamilton (@SheratonYHM) March 27, 2019