Hamilton’s first Peregrine Falcon egg of 2019 laid atop the Sheraton Hotel
The first Peregrine Falcon egg of 2019 has been laid atop the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Hamilton.
READ MORE: Canadian Forces training halted by baby falcons
The egg was photographed by the Hamilton Community Peregrine Project on Monday.
It says the falcon couple, Lily and Ossie, were spotted mating back on St. Patrick’s Day, so more eggs are possible.
This marks the 5th year the same nest site has been used by the pair.
The normal incubation period for Peregrine eggs is 35 days so hatching could occur as soon as May 1, 2019.
Last year, four male chicks were born, tagged and named after local parks: Lawrence, Ainslie, Gage and Lisgar .
READ MORE: One of Hamilton’s baby falcons has died
The Peregrine Falcon is one of Canada’s most well-known species at risk.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.