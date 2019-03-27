Commuter chaos amid problems on Expo, Canada Lines

Passengers using the Expo and Canada Lines on Wednesday had to deal with major delays after both lines experienced separate problems.

The Canada Line was dealing with a stalled train that has disrupted service from Bridgeport Station in Richmond to Oakridge Station in Vancouver that was resolved shortly after 10:30 a.m.

A bus bridge was put in place during the outage, and TransLink warned that while it was in the process of restoring normal service “there are still delays, gaps in service and passenger crowding.”

The bus bridge was left in place to try and cut down on crowding.

On the Expo Line, TransLink said a “medical emergency” had disrupted service at Joyce-Collingwood Station around 9 a.m., closing the station down entirely.

TransLink implemented a shuttle train and a bus bridge connecting Nanaimo and Metrotown Stations.

Service began to fully resume around 12:45 p.m. and Joyce-Collingwood was fully reopened.

#SkyTrain The Expo Line is resuming full service. Expect delays and gaps in service while we resume regular service. Joyce Station is open. Thank-you for your ongoing patience this morning and afternoon. ^DA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) March 27, 2019