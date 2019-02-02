TransLink’s largest-ever SkyTrain station upgrade opens to the public

The wrapping came off of TransLink’s largest-ever SkyTrain station upgrade Saturday, with a new platform at Commercial-Broadway Station now open.

Work on the $81-million project has been underway since 2015 to help accommodate growing ridership, which has further surged since the completion of the Evergreen Line extension.

The station was originally constructed in 1985 and saw its last major expansion in 2002 when the Millennium Line platform opened.

TransLink says the station now handles about 200,000 passengers every weekday and more than eight million boardings per year.

The upgrade includes a new Expo Line platform that will allow downtown-bound passengers to board trains from both sides, reducing congestion at peak hours.

It also includes a new elevated walkway over Broadway that will allow passengers to more easily transfer between the Expo and Millennium lines, and the number of elevators in the station has doubled from two to four.