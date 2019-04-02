Super Awesome Science Show: The plight of Parkinson’s

On this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re going to look at a disease that affects more than 10-million people worldwide and over 100,000 in Canada — Parkinson’s Disease. The movement disorder has been known for centuries and while we know the cause, we still have no cure.

We first talk with someone who has Parkinson’s to learn more about the disease and how it affects those who suffer. He is Larry Gifford, the host of the podcast, When Life Gives You Parkinson’s. We learn about his journey with the disease and find out how he manages to cope both physically and emotionally. His story is both compelling and inspiring and will reveal why his podcast has been designated as one of Apple Podcast’s best of 2018.

In our SASS class, we’re going to explore the efforts to find answers to help those with Parkinson’s Disease. We speak with Rachel Dolhun, the vice-president of medical communications with the Michael J. Fox Foundation. She reveals how the foundation is working to improve awareness and research into this disease. We also learn of her personal story as both a researcher in movement disorders and also as a communicator at the foundation. She reveals that working to help those with Parkinson’s is truly a vocation.

