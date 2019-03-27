Two Kawartha Lakes women arrested for shoplifting at multiple Lindsay stores
Two City of Kawartha Lakes women face charges following alleged thefts from multiple stores in downtown Lindsay on Tuesday night.
Police say around 7:30 p.m. they were notified of two women who were fleeing from security officers at a business on Kent Street West.
It’s alleged the two women stole merchandise from the store. Witnesses told police the women then ran into another nearby business.
During a search of the store, the suspects were located.
Kyrstin Barber, 18, and Grace Edwards, 20, both of Oakwood, were arrested and each charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
They were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on May 2.
