Expired permit leads Hamilton Police to wanted woman
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after being stopped by Hamilton Police.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, an officer noticed a blue VW Jetta with an expired permit near the intersection of Melvin and Parkdale Avenues.
A traffic stop was conducted, but police say the driver failed to co-operate with instructions and refused to identify herself.
The investigation determined the woman’s licence was under suspension, she was bound by several probation orders, and had an outstanding arrest warrant with a neighbouring police service.
The accused was taken into custody on several charges, including failing to comply with probation and driving while under suspension.
