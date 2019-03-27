City of Ottawa won’t release more details about LRT Stage 2 bid evaluations, selection process for now

The City of Ottawa is refusing, for now, to release further details about the evaluation and selection process for the second phase of light-rail transit (LRT) construction after CBC News reported last week that the winning bidder for the Trillium Line’s expansion, SNC-Lavalin, did not meet the minimum technical score needed to qualify for that $1.6-billion contract.

As city council met on Wednesday, city manager Steve Kanellakos issued a memo in response to “various questions” he said councillors have raised about the procurement process following CBC’s report, which attributed the information about SNC-Lavalin’s evaluation to three unnamed sources.

TransitNEXT, a wholly owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, was chosen by city staff for the Trillium Line project from a shortlist of three finalists, a decision announced in late February. City council voted 19-3 in favour of the Stage 2 LRT contracts less than two weeks later, on Mar. 6. The deadline to sign the Trillium Line contract is Friday, Mar. 29.

“We have answered every question about scope, schedule, penalties, etc. involving the recommended bid that we have been asked, including the fact that it was the only bid to come in on budget. What we are not doing is disclosing the evaluation process or scoring which is to remain confidential as agreed to by all parties that participated in the [request for proposals] process,” Kanellakos wrote.

“We did not reveal the Successful Proponent’s financial score, nor their total score. So in all scoring aspects of the evaluations — these have and will remain strictly confidential in compliance with the procurement process.”

However, Kanellakos said he’s “undertaken to disclose as much as legally possible” about the Stage 2 LRT procurement process once it’s complete and the contracts are locked and loaded.

“Although I appreciate that there may be a desire among some Members of Council and the media for more information before that time, you have already heard that to do so would imperil the integrity of the process and the City’s legal position,” Kanellakos wrote.

In his memo, Kanellakos also defended the procurement and selection process that ultimately recommended SNC-Lavalin — who, if the contract is signed, will design, build, finance and maintain the extension of the north-south LRT line.

The contract to build extend the east-west Confederation Line to out to Trim Road in the east end and Moodie Drive in the west was awarded to international consortium East-West Connectors.

“Let me say without qualification that the process by which the recommended proponents were selected was impartially conducted in accordance with City standards and best practices,” Kanellakos wrote. “It was overseen by an independent Fairness Commissioner, involved throughout the process, who confirmed that the procurements were properly conducted.

“I am very confident that the procurement recommendations brought to Council on March 6th, endorsed by Council on March 6th, fully meet the City’s requirements under the Council established procurement process and provide the City with the best value for money over the life of the contract.”

During a Stage 2 funding announcement on Friday, Mayor Jim Watson said he has “full confidence” in the city’s procurement process.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at that same announcement, confirmed the province’s $1.2-billion contribution to Stage 2 LRT.