Port Coquitlam moves ahead with tough new anti-renoviction bylaw

What could be B.C.’s toughest anti-renoviction regulations were approved by Port Coquitlam city council Tuesday night.

Mayor Brad West says council backed the bylaw amendments unanimously, in order to “say no to predatory renovictions.”

Under the bylaw changes, landlords who require their tenants to vacate a unit for renovations will need to provide alternative accommodation and will have to let them move back in without a rent increase.

West said the regulations were inspired by the plight of tenants at a building at 1955 Western Dr. who are facing renoviction.

“For the entire history of Port Coquitlam, apartment owners have maintained, renovated and improved their buildings without a single renoviction. That’s been our history until a few months ago,” the mayor posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Then a new developer with a history of the practice came to town with plans to use cosmetic upgrades as a pretext to evict 100 plus PoCo residents and double rents.”

West said council heard stories from tenants that cast doubt on the necessity of eviction for renovations at the building, such as replacing appliances or sliding glass doors.

"The intent is clear. Using cosmetic improvements as a pretext for eviction and increases in rent beyond the means of any normal person. Tonight we made it clear: that's not how people are going to be treated in the City of Port Coquitlam."

“For the 99.9% of developers who want to do biz the right way, the bylaw won’t be an issue as it hasn’t been for all of our apartment bldgs up until now,” West wrote.

“But if your business model is predicated on a predatory practice targeting those with the least means then look elsewhere.”

West further called on the province to “do the right thing and put an end to this once and for all.”

The changes go further than B.C.’s first anti-renoviction bylaw, approved by New Westminster in February. Under those regulations, landlords who evict tenants without notice or do not give them the right of first refusal on their former units could face fines of up to $1,000.

They are also controversial.

In a previous statement to Global News, LandlordBC CEO David Hutniak warned of unintended consequence to the bylaw.

“Rental property owners, to remain viable, must be able to invest in their properties and have the ability to operate in a legislative and regulatory environment that is conducive to the risks and costs associated with providing this critical form of housing for B.C. families,” Hutniak wrote.

He said that Port Coquitlam had not consulted with landlords on the bylaw change and that it could scare off investment in new purpose-built rental, or discourage landlords from maintaining buildings, increasing the number of apartments in disrepair.