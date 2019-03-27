Saint-Antoine Street reopened after water main break in downtown Montreal
Montreal public works has reopened Saint-Antoine Street, near the Bell Centre, after it was closed due to a water main break the area.
“[It was a] joint between a 12-inch and 30-inch water main, no significant damage,” said Philippe Sabourin, a spokesperson for the City of Montreal.
The closure caused traffic havoc during the Tuesday morning commute into downtown Montreal.
The Ville-Marie tunnel on the A-720 and R-136 east at the de La Montange North exit have also been reopened.
Officials say they have not yet figured out what caused the break.
