Saint-Antoine Street reopened after water main break in downtown Montreal

Montreal public works has reopened Saint-Antoine Street, near the Bell Centre, after it was closed due to a water main break the area.

“[It was a] joint between a 12-inch and 30-inch water main, no significant damage,” said Philippe Sabourin, a spokesperson for the City of Montreal.

The closure caused traffic havoc during the Tuesday morning commute into downtown Montreal.

The Ville-Marie tunnel on the A-720 and R-136 east at the de La Montange North exit have also been reopened.

Officials say they have not yet figured out what caused the break.