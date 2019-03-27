Winnipeg wakes up to multiple power outages

A major overnight power outage, may have many Winnipeggers waking up in the dark Wednesday morning.

Manitoba Hydro shows just over 2,700 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Although, Bruce Owen of Manitoba Hydro said at the peak of the outages, around 15,000 customers in Winnipeg were without power.

Owen said three major overnight outages beginning around 3 a.m. continue to affect transmission lines in South River Heights, Wolseley and the Central Winnipeg area.

“In South River Heights we had a pole fire, so crews had to replace that pole and we also had a line down in the Transcona area”, Owen said.

Hydro says they`re working to repair the damaged equipment that’s affecting the neighbourhoods.

They expect power to be restored around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.