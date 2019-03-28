U.S. Border Patrol records the most single-day arrests along the Mexican border in over 10 years

The U.S. Border Patrol recorded over 3,700 arrests along the southwest border on Monday, the most it has seen in a single day in over 10 years.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) tweeted the news on Tuesday night.

The revelation formed part of a series of tweets in which CBP asserted that a “humanitarian crisis” is unfolding along the U.S.-Mexican border.

#BorderPatrol recorded more than 3,700 apprehensions along the Southwest Border yesterday—the largest single day total in more than a decade.

CBP is on track to see as many as over 100,000 apprehensions and encounters with migrants along the southwest border in March, making it the busiest month since 2008, commissioner Kevin McAleenan said Wednesday.

Of the 100,000 expected to cross, nearly 40,000 of them will be kids, the agency expects.

Today @CBP_McAleenan discussed what needs to happen to reduce the flow of migrants and to restore integrity to our immigration system.

Hundreds of CBP officers have been re-assigned to sectors that are facing the most crossings.

That includes ports of entry such as in El Paso, Laredo, Tucson and San Diego.

The numbers emerged as CBP data has shown total apprehensions and inadmissibles along the southwest border reaching a six-year high.

Apprehensions refer to people arrested at the southwest border, while “inadmissibles” are people who are not admitted to the country.

In total, there were over 76,000 total apprehensions and inadmissibles at the southwest border in February — 66,450 of those were apprehensions, CBP said.

The total number was more than in any month over the past six years — the closest was May 2014, when there were nearly 69,000 apprehensions and inadmissibles.

The numbers reflect a seasonal increase that has happened in all of the past six years except for fiscal year 2017, when they declined from over 42,000 in January to over 23,000 in February.

People have been apprehended at the southwest border at a monthly average of approximately 53,600 persons in fiscal year 2019.

Should these trends continue, that would mean over 643,000 people will have been arrested at the border by the end of the fiscal year.

That would represent a significant increase from fiscal year 2018, when there were just under 400,000 apprehensions.

Historically, however, the numbers wouldn’t quite match the totals being arrested at the border over a decade ago.

There were over 858,000 border apprehensions in fiscal year 2007, and over 700,000 in fiscal year 2008.