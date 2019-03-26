Greater Kingston midget Frontenacs are peaking at the right time

The Greater-Kingston Major Midget Frontenacs head to Clarington on Monday for the Central Canada championship tournament.

The week-long event (April 1-7) will be held at the Garnet B. Rickard Complex.

Six of the best major midget clubs in Ontario will vie for a spot in the Telus Cup, the national championship tournament in Thunder Bay, April 22-28.

READ MORE: Greater Kingston Major Midget hockey team gearing up for long playoff run

“We’re going to Clarington with something to prove,” said Frontenacs forward Justin Biraben.

The 17-year-old sniper scored the winning goal in the Ontario Minor Hockey championship game. Kingston beat the Oakville Rangers in overtime 2-1.

“Nobody expected us to win the OMHA title,” added Biraben, who affiliated this season with the Amherstview Junior C Jets.

“We’ll go to Clarington and work hard. Were peaking at the right time and our goaltending has never been stronger. We’ve got loads of confidence in either Matthew Tovell or Brandon Heaslip. We’ve beat some big teams this season and plan to beat a few more.”

Filling out the tournament bracket will be the North Bay Trappers, Toronto Young Nats, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs, Pembroke Lumber Kings, and the host team, the Clarington Toros.

“We really want to turn some heads at this tournament,” said Frontenacs forward Noah Prudhomme.

“We surprised a few teams in the OMHA and plan to do the same in Clarington,” continued Prudhomme.

“We’re not expected to win, but I think that makes us even hungrier. We need to bring our ‘A’ game to Clarington, that’s for sure.”

READ MORE: Former Kingston Voyageurs reminisce over the loss of the hockey club

The Kingston midgets, coached by Chris Mahon, Chris Clarke and Dave Mullins play their first game on Monday against the Ottawa-District champions from Pembroke.

“Every team in this tournament is a regional champion,” said Frontenacs forward Caiden Royce.

“We’ll be the underdogs going in, that’s for sure,” continued the 17-year-old from Cannifton.

“We were the underdogs in the OMHA’s and you saw what happened. If we play up to our capabilities, I think we have a real good chance of qualifying for Thunder Bay.”