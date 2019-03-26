Chilliwack woman shot in August dies, homicide team now investigating

Crime
Police are investigating the homicide of a woman who recently died from injuries sustained after being shot in August 2018.

Homicide investigators are making a public appeal for information in the case of a woman who was shot in Chilliwack seven months ago and has now died.

Police say Stanny Carr, 43, was shot in the 9400 block of Woodbine Street on Aug. 9, 2018.

She was taken to hospital, where she remained in critical condition until her death earlier this month.

An obituary published March 6 describes Carr as a mother of two who “loved nature, taking walks, crossword puzzles and elephants.” The obituary thanked “the wonderful nurses that took care of Stanny at Surrey Memorial Hospital as she fought the injury that wounded her.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken over the case.

“Ms. Carr was known to police, and her death is not believed to be random,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

