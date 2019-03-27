RCMP looking for suspect in armed Lockport robbery

Selkirk RCMP are looking for a suspect in a weekend armed robbery at a Lockport business.

Police said a woman entered the business and tried to take items without paying. When she was confronted by staff, she threatened an employee with a knife.

The suspect fled the scene after a scuffle, leaving the employee with minor injuries.

RCMP have put out a warrant for the arrest of Winnipegger Tiffany Batenchuk, 28.

Police are warning the public that Batenchuk is considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

