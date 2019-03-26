Canada
March 26, 2019 3:42 pm

Cape Breton middle school employee facing threats charge after alleged incident

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A 54-year-old New Waterford man faces a charge of Uttering Threats after an investigation into an alleged incident between an employee and a student at Oceanview Education Centre.

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education
A A

A 54-year-old Cape Breton man has been charged with uttering threats, after police investigated an alleged incident between a student and an employee at a Glace Bay middle school.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received the complaint on Feb. 26.

READ MORE: Another N.S. teacher facing assault charges following alleged altercation with student

The investigation has involved the school liaison officer and school administration at Oceanview Education Centre.

The New Waterford man was arrested Tuesday and has been released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on May 13.

More to come… 

WATCH: N.S. Department of Education to review policies after teacher revealed to have criminal history (Nov. 2018)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cape Breton
Cape Breton Regional Police
glace bay
incident with student
middle school incident
Oceanview Education Centre
Sydney Provincial Court
threats charges
Uttering Threats

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.