Cape Breton middle school employee facing threats charge after alleged incident

A 54-year-old Cape Breton man has been charged with uttering threats, after police investigated an alleged incident between a student and an employee at a Glace Bay middle school.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received the complaint on Feb. 26.

READ MORE: Another N.S. teacher facing assault charges following alleged altercation with student

The investigation has involved the school liaison officer and school administration at Oceanview Education Centre.

The New Waterford man was arrested Tuesday and has been released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on May 13.

More to come…

WATCH: N.S. Department of Education to review policies after teacher revealed to have criminal history (Nov. 2018)