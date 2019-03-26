Victim impact statement read at former SMU groundskeeper’s sexual assault sentencing

A young woman who was raped in her dorm room at a Halifax university in 2017 says in a victim impact statement that she still suffers from depression and anxiety.

The Crown read the statement today at the sentencing hearing for Matthew Percy following his conviction last December on charges of sexual assault and voyeurism.

READ MORE: Former groundskeeper found guilty of sexual assault to face sentencing as he awaits new trials

The victim says she was “anxious to the point of getting sick” and turned to drinking in the weeks following the attack.

The Crown has said it will seek a sentence of four years in prison for the former groundskeeper at Saint Mary’s University – while the defence has said it will argue for a sentence of between 12 and 18 months.