Empty house, empty car fires keep Winnipeg fire crews busy overnight

A pair of overnight fires kept Winnipeg fire crews hopping overnight Monday.

The first fire happened on Battery Street, where a vacant home went up in flames at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. The single-storey home was mostly engulfed when crews got there, said a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

For an hour and a half crews battled the fires by pouring water in through the windows and doors and opening up walls and the roof to get to the fire. Eventually, they were able to get inside the home and put out the fire.

No one was home and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no current damage estimates.

The second fire started in vehicle on Pritchard Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, which spread to two garages. Half an hour later, the fire was under control.

That fire is also under investigation.

