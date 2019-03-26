No injuries reported after fire rips through Gravenhurst cottage

Fire officials say no injuries were reported after a fire ripped through a cottage in West Gravenhurst.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department says at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the lone occupant of a cottage called 911 after discovering a fire in the walls and attic of a single-storey cottage.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene, the fire had already broken through the roof.

Officials say eight trucks and 25 firefighters responded to the incident, however, the cottage was lost.

Fire crews say a partial roof collapse and propane tanks adjacent to the cottage hampered efforts to bring the fire under control during the initial phase of the fire attack.

According to Gravenhurst Fire, firefighters spent several hours at the scene.

Officials say damage estimates have been set at $350,000.

Fire crews say the fire is not considered suspicious, but a cause has not been determined.

Heavy fire conditions upon arrival with fire through the roof; crews initiated interior attack. A partial collapse, fallen hydro lines and exposed propane tanks compounding the situation. Water tanker shuttle operations in progress. Occupants have been accounted for. pic.twitter.com/R7paM4E8Hv — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) March 25, 2019