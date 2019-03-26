Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall not seeking re-election

Member of Parliament for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, Alex Nuttall, will not be seeking re-election.

At a meeting of Barrie City Council on Monday evening, Nuttall announced he has decided not to run in the upcoming federal election, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

“As I look back to all of my political accomplishments, they pale in comparison to the importance to being a father to my two incredible children, Caleb and Anabella,” Nuttall said in a statement.

“No achievement is greater than one’s family, and it is for this reason that I am publicly announcing that I will not be seeking re-election and I am resigning from Shadow Cabinet effective immediately,” he said.

Nuttall will continue to serve as the Conservative member for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding until the end of the term.

Nuttall was first elected as a Member of Parliament during the 2015 federal election when he claimed 41.74 per cent of the votes over his opponents.

Before venturing into federal politics, Nuttall served as a member of Barrie city council, representing Ward 10 from 2006 to 2014.

Nuttall says he is looking forward to working with the candidate selected by the local Conservative Party membership ahead of the federal election scheduled to take place on Oct. 21.