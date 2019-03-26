Ethics committee to consider further study on SNC-Lavalin scandal, more testimony by Wilson-Raybould

The House of Commons ethics committee is set to consider a push from the opposition this afternoon to open a new probe and invite former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify on the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which continues to engulf the Liberal government.

The ethics committee is dominated by Liberal members, who have the numbers to block the request for further study. If they do so, it would come one week after the justice committee, also Liberal-controlled, shut down its limited probe into the allegations of attempted political interference in the SNC-Lavalin case.

That decision prompted a 31-hour filibuster by the Conservatives last week that saw MPs spend the night in the House of Commons for the third time in a year.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, the ethics committee will meet to discuss a request from the opposition members to have the committee study the issue and invite Wilson-Raybould to testify in that forum.

And while the Liberals hold control of that committee, their membership also includes maverick Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

Erskine-Smith was one of just two Liberal MPs to vote in support of an opposition motion last month calling for a public inquiry into the allegations that officials inappropriately pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the case and offer SNC-Lavalin a deal to keep it from going to trial.

If Erksine-Smith does vote with the opposition members in calling for more study of the scandal, the Liberals still have the numbers to block a probe.

But his vote would mark yet another significant criticism of the government’s handling of the matter from one of its own.

Jane Philpott, formerly president of the Treasury Board, resigned earlier this month in protest over Trudeau’s handling of the allegations.

She said in her statement she had “lost confidence” in how he was addressing the matter and later said in an interview with Maclean’s Magazine that there is “much more” to the issue that Canadians need to hear, also adding that Trudeau and his officials were trying to “shut down” the story.

Among the primary reasons opposition members want to see Wilson-Raybould testify for a second time is that they want to ask her questions about her original Feb. 27 testimony that were raised by key figures in the scandal who testified after her and disputed parts of her narrative.

In particular, Conservative and NDP members have said they need more information about the extent of conversations between Wilson-Raybould and senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office on the matter, including descriptions by the former attorney general in which she told the justice committee that pressure on her needed to stop immediately and that she had already made up her mind.

Gerald Butts, former principal secretary and right-hand man to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, disputed that a week later saying no one believed her decision was final and that she never made a request for conversations to stop, even as she told others around her she believed the talks were inappropriate.

Trudeau has refused to apologize and insisted jobs were at risk if the Montreal company did not get a deal to avoid a criminal trial.

A conviction on the fraud and corruption charges against it would ban the company from bidding on lucrative government contracts for a decade.

Wilson-Raybould has also said she is gagged from speaking about anything related to the controversy that took place after she was removed from the attorney general portfolio on Jan. 14, and made minister of veterans affairs in what was widely seen as a demotion.

Specifically, she argues she cannot speak about what actually caused her to resign from cabinet on Feb. 12, a key issue the opposition wants to dig into.

That’s because the waiver of solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidentiality granted to her do not extend past Jan. 14.

If there were any further talks about the SNC-Lavalin case — and whether to cut it a deal — around the cabinet table in the one-month period after Wilson-Raybould was removed from her original post but remained a cabinet minister, she would know about that and theoretically be able to tell Canadians about it if the waiver was to be extended.

However, Trudeau has so far refused to do so and said the only matters relevant for her to speak on are those that took place while she was attorney general.