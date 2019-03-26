Teen charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Bay

A teen from West Nipissing has been charged after a collision in North Bay left one woman with serious injuries.

North Bay OPP say at around 8:45 p.m., on Monday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 17, east of Highway 17B.

Police say the 33-year-old female pedestrian from Nipissing First Nation suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Officers say the vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene but was located a short time later.

Police say a 17-year-old girl from West Nipissing has been charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Officers say she was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on May 8.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).