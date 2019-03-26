26 firearms, $1.2M worth of drugs seized in massive Peel police operation

Peel Regional Police say an investigation into drug trafficking has uncovered a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and drugs.

Lead investigator, Christina Arnold, told reporters Tuesday morning the investigation, titled ‘Project Baron,’ resulted in the seizure of 26 firearms, 1,500 rounds of ammunition and $1.2 million worth of illicit drugs including cocaine, meth, heroin, fentanyl, and mushrooms.

A bulletproof vest was also found.

Police said Salem Talke, 35, of Brampton was arrested on March 21 and faces 62 drug possession and trafficking-related offences.

The arrest allowed investigators to see through six search warrants connected to various locations and vehicles around Peel region and Toronto, officials said.

Officers located guns, drugs, and cash concealed in cars and furniture in multiple locations including Sandalwood Parkway and Hurontario in Brampton, Rexdale in Etobicoke and Liberty Village in Toronto.

Acting Det. Sgt Chad Lines said this is one of the largest firearms seizures Peel region as seen to date.

“This is a very significant seizure that has removed a considerable number of drugs and weapons off our streets preventing further criminal activities from occurring in communities,” said Lines.

Police said the investigation began after receiving information about narcotics trafficking within Peel region and surrounding areas in January.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown attended the press conference and congratulated the Vice, Narcotics, and Street Level Organized Crime Bureau for the arrest.

“People need to continue to feel safe in their community and, as a community, we need to stop gun violence and stop handguns from coming into our city. I support Peel Regional Police,” said Crombie.

Brown also spoke, saying he applauds everyone involved in a major accomplishment towards public safety.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe and because of the great work of our Peel Regional Police this is a major step forward,” said Brown. “On behalf of the city of Brampton, thanks to the chief and the entire team for this incredible accomplishment.