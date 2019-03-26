Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Tuesday, March 26

Gooooooooodddddd Morning!

It is quite clear that the Winnipeg Jets have some work to do over the next couple of weeks – to manufacture the same level of contempt for the Dallas Stars that they have for Nashville. Because the Jets did not play with nearly the same zip in their old-doo-dah in last night’s 5-2 loss to their likely first round opponent – that they did 48 hours earlier against the Predators.

Head Coach Paul Maurice and NHL First Star of the Week Kyle Connor each acknowledging that the Nashville standard will definitely be required against Dallas – especially after dropping three of four games to the Stars. So if the standings remain unchanged over the next 12 days, Dallas should arrive here for the first round of the playoffs – feeling pretty good about their chances of going toe to toe with the Jets. Especially if Winnipeg’s penalty killers do not find an answer for stopping the Stars powerplay which converted two of four chances last night to finish the four-game season series at 8/19.

Connor had a goal and assisted on Patrik Laine’s 30th in the third period. So what did Laine think of joining Wayne Gretzky, Dale Hawerchuck and Jimmy Carson as the only players to score 30 goals in three seasons – before the age of 21?

And the Jets have their work cut out for them to hold off Nashville and St. Louis for first place. The Preds are now just two points back after a 1-0 win in Minnesota. And the Blues are within four points of the division lead following a 3-1 win at home over Vegas.

The LA Kings went into Calgary and shutout the Flames 3-0 in a “worst beats first” scenario. Spiced up by the pregame comments of Drew Doughty. The Kings star defenceman says he has zero respect for Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuck, who he has had several run-ins with this season. And most of the other players around the league feel the same way.

San Jose’s late season struggles continued with a 3-2 loss to Detroit, as the Sharks are now 0-5-1 in their last six games. John Tavares scored four goals for the first time in his career to raise his season total to 45 as the Leafs outlasted Florida 7-5. Another patented Tampa Bay rally saw the Lightning score three unanswered goals to beat Boston 5-4. Pittsburgh joined the Islanders, just one point back of Washington in the battle for the Metro Division lead, by beating the Rangers 5-2. And New Jersey rode a 45 save effort from Corey Schneider to get the best of Buffalo by a 3-1 margin.

Brandon scored the only three goals of the third period to beat the Winnipeg Wild 5-2 and grab a 2-1 lead in the Manitoba Midget League Championship series.

Manitoba rinks skipped by Terry Ursel of Arden and Dave Boehmer of Petersfield have advanced to Championship Pool play which starts today at the Canadian Senior Curling Championships in Chilliwack.

A nagging right shoulder injury forced “The Drama Queen” to retire during the second set of her fourth round match at the Miami Open. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga was trailing Annette Kontaviet of Estonia 6-1, 2-love when she was unable to continue. Denis Shapovalov won his 3rd round match in straight sets over Qualifier Andrey Rubiev.

The Associated Press says, as it stands right now, the average salary in the Majors on opening day will be $4.36 million. This is down from $4.41 million in 2018, and nearly$100,000 less per player going into the start of the 2017 season. And that includes the recent mega-deals signed by Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and Nolan Arenado.

On the field, Toronto lost 10-5 to Milwaukee at the Big O in Montreal in preseason play.

The NFL is going to celebrate it’s 100th anniversary season by having the Packers play the Bears in the opening game on Sept. 5. Usually the curtain goes up on a home game for the defending Super Bowl Champion.

And former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion Connor McGregor has announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts.