March 26, 2019 2:51 am

Ethiopian Airlines crash report likely to be released this week, says transport ministry

By Kumerra Gemechu Reuters

March 21: The pilot of the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed near Addis Ababa never had a chance to use the airline's simulator, according to a Reuters source.

The preliminary report on the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash will very likely be released this week, Ethiopia’s transport ministry spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It will very, very likely be released this week but there could be unpredictable things,” Ethiopian transport ministry spokesman Muse Yiheyis said by phone from the Ethiopian capital. “I can’t say (it will be released) today or tomorrow,” he added.

